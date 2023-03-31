Previous
Spring glories by lizgooster
Spring glories

Inspired by a photo @Milanie posted earlier this week I spotted this pretty little flower in the verge on our street. I think all the rain we’ve been having recently has spurred on the spring growth, the local flowers seem to be flourishing! 🌺
Liz Gooster

Liz Gooster
