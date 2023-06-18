Sign up
My other car is a JCB
Surely no fleet of family cars is complete without a digger??!! 😆
18th June 2023
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
cars
,
diggers
Milanie
ace
What a fun combination!
June 18th, 2023
katy
ace
I would say definitely not! Nice photo of the fleet
June 18th, 2023
