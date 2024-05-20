Previous
Next
Spring music by lizgooster
Photo 505

Spring music

These musicians in Winchester were accompanying a whole fleet of Morris dancers outside the cathedral.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I like them all lined up in this great composition!
May 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Great composition and capture.
May 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Must have been fun to see in a great setting.
May 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise