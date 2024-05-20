Sign up
Photo 505
Spring music
These musicians in Winchester were accompanying a whole fleet of Morris dancers outside the cathedral.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
18th May 2024 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
spring
,
winchester
,
“morris
,
dancing”
katy
ace
I like them all lined up in this great composition!
May 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Great composition and capture.
May 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Must have been fun to see in a great setting.
May 22nd, 2024
