161 / 365
Church with ‘upside down’ tree
The Church of St Mary the Great is right in the heart of Cambridge but its garden always seems very peaceful.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
26th June 2023 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
church
,
cambridge
katy
ace
Beautiful POV to get so much of the church in the frame and that tree does look like it's upside down
June 26th, 2023
