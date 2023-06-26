Previous
Church with ‘upside down’ tree by lizgooster
161 / 365

Church with ‘upside down’ tree

The Church of St Mary the Great is right in the heart of Cambridge but its garden always seems very peaceful.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Beautiful POV to get so much of the church in the frame and that tree does look like it’s upside down
June 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise