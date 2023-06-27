Previous
Hidden treasures by lizgooster
Hidden treasures

We discovered some strawberry plants up against the fence in our garden - don’t think it will exactly be a bumper crop of big, luscious berries but will probably give the birds a treat! 🍓 🦅
Liz Gooster

katy ace
I see at least three which is one for each of you! What a pretty picture
June 27th, 2023  
