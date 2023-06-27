Sign up
162 / 365
Hidden treasures
We discovered some strawberry plants up against the fence in our garden - don’t think it will exactly be a bumper crop of big, luscious berries but will probably give the birds a treat! 🍓 🦅
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
strawberries
,
garden
katy
ace
I see at least three which is one for each of you! What a pretty picture
June 27th, 2023
