182 / 365
Daisy chain
Well, not really a chain, as there's only one! But a very cheerful-looking flower nonetheless,
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
2
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter
182
photos
19
followers
19
following
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
17th July 2023 12:38pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
daisy
,
summer
Dave
ace
Beautiful image and detail!
July 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What’s not to like about a daisy.
July 17th, 2023
