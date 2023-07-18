Previous
You must be having a giraffe! by lizgooster
183 / 365

You must be having a giraffe!

Unexpected view at a London building site
🦒🦒
18th July 2023

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Liz Gooster
50% complete

