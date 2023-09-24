Sign up
Previous
248 / 365
Park life
A very ordinary picture on an ordinary Sunday trip to the local park. But I was rather pleased to get it as it took a surprising number of shots before I got Ellie’s face in the frame - quite tricky with a moving swing!
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
24th September 2023 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
swing
,
ellie
bkb in the city
Cute pic
September 24th, 2023
