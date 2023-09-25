Sign up
249 / 365
A decadent welcome
I’m back at the Malmaison in Edinburgh. I was here a few months ago. A different room but the same dark, indulgent decor. Love it!
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
0
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
