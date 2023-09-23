Sign up
247 / 365
Passing clouds
It was a lovely sunny day today and I even got chance to have a few moments lying on a blanket in a local park, gazing up at the sky, while Ellie played on the climbing frame nearby.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy
ace
Wonderful POV and a brilliant image
September 23rd, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
very pretty
September 23rd, 2023
