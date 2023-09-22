Previous
Going old school by lizgooster
246 / 365

Going old school

No electronic keys at The Ned in the City of London. It’s all old fashioned decadence here.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Diana ace
I love the repetitions and symmetry.
September 22nd, 2023  
