Previous
A grey day in London town by lizgooster
244 / 365

A grey day in London town

So much building work going on around Liverpool Street station. Makes our own house building/renovation project seem very much small fry!
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Excellent capture of the construction! Aren't you glad you don't have the expense of this renovation to deal with? Or the mess?!
September 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise