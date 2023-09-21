Sign up
244 / 365
A grey day in London town
So much building work going on around Liverpool Street station. Makes our own house building/renovation project seem very much small fry!
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
london
katy
ace
Excellent capture of the construction! Aren't you glad you don't have the expense of this renovation to deal with? Or the mess?!
September 21st, 2023
