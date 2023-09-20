Sign up
242 / 365
Gathering nuts
In this case beech nuts. The squirrels have been frenetically busy gathering the fallen beech nuts in our garden. These are a few they've left behind - for now at least!
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
nature
autumn
garden
nuts
seasons
Diana
ace
How lovely, great shot of the different stages. I have not seen these before.
September 20th, 2023
