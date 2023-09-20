Previous
Gathering nuts by lizgooster
242 / 365

Gathering nuts

In this case beech nuts. The squirrels have been frenetically busy gathering the fallen beech nuts in our garden. These are a few they've left behind - for now at least!
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How lovely, great shot of the different stages. I have not seen these before.
September 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise