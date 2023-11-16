Previous
Next
Larger than Life by lizgooster
307 / 365

Larger than Life

I've been in London a lot this month so have passed through King's Cross station many times. There are several outsize statues dotted around which are quite arresting when you stop to look at them.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, such a great looking statue and candid.
December 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great candid. I had to Google the statue to find out that he is
Nigel Gresley. So interesting. I wonder what he is making of the conversation.
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise