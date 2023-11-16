Sign up
307 / 365
Larger than Life
I've been in London a lot this month so have passed through King's Cross station many times. There are several outsize statues dotted around which are quite arresting when you stop to look at them.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
london
,
statue
,
king's cross station
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot, such a great looking statue and candid.
December 1st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great candid. I had to Google the statue to find out that he is
Nigel Gresley. So interesting. I wonder what he is making of the conversation.
December 1st, 2023
Nigel Gresley. So interesting. I wonder what he is making of the conversation.