301 / 365
Christmas is coming
Walked up through Mayfair between London meetings and there are lots of glamorous Christmas decorations up already. These purple baubles are adorning Fortnum & Mason’s, with the Royal Academy visible in the background.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
christmas
london
decorations
Susan Wakely
ace
Very colourful.
November 16th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot.
November 16th, 2023
