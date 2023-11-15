Previous
Christmas is coming by lizgooster
301 / 365

Christmas is coming

Walked up through Mayfair between London meetings and there are lots of glamorous Christmas decorations up already. These purple baubles are adorning Fortnum & Mason’s, with the Royal Academy visible in the background.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Very colourful.
November 16th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Nice shot.
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise