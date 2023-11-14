Sign up
300 / 365
World View
I’ve seen this hanging art installation on the stairs in the cycle park at the station many times. But there was something about the lighting this evening that made me stop to take a photo.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
300
photos
19
followers
19
following
Tags
globe
,
cambridge
Susan Wakely
ace
The back wall and ceiling really show the shapes of the world.
November 14th, 2023
