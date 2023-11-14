Previous
World View by lizgooster
World View

I’ve seen this hanging art installation on the stairs in the cycle park at the station many times. But there was something about the lighting this evening that made me stop to take a photo.
Liz Gooster

The back wall and ceiling really show the shapes of the world.
