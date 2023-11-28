Previous
Next
Fake frost Rothko by lizgooster
318 / 365

Fake frost Rothko

Having posted a photo of a genuine artwork by Rothko from our Paris trip, this frost on the outside of the skylight in our bathroom made me giggle.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise