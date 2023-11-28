Sign up
318 / 365
Fake frost Rothko
Having posted a photo of a genuine artwork by Rothko from our Paris trip, this frost on the outside of the skylight in our bathroom made me giggle.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
Tags
fun
,
art
,
frost
