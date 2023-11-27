Previous
Ladies who lunch by lizgooster
316 / 365

Ladies who lunch

Met my sister in London and we enjoyed a delicious lunch at a fabulous Indian restaurant, Yaatra, along with some window shopping and much chatting! A lovely day.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Yum.
November 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise