Previous
Books galore by lizgooster
314 / 365

Books galore

A quick stolen visit to the flagship Waterstones bookstore on London’s Piccadilly today en route to meeting some girlfriends for lunch. I was in my element 📚
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise