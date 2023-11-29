Previous
A frosty start by lizgooster
317 / 365

A frosty start

Cold morning today so I crunched out into my garden to take a closer look at the frozen leaves. 🍁 🍂
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise