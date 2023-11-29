Sign up
Previous
317 / 365
A frosty start
Cold morning today so I crunched out into my garden to take a closer look at the frozen leaves. 🍁 🍂
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
317
photos
19
followers
19
following
86% complete
View this month »
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
29th November 2023 8:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
seasons
,
frost
