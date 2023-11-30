Sign up
Previous
321 / 365
Dreaming spires
Not a college in fact, but a bank in the centre of Cambridge. I really liked the light and shadow and the cold blue sky - felt appropriate to close out November with this.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
30th November 2023 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
buildings
,
cambridge
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
December 1st, 2023
