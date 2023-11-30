Previous
Dreaming spires by lizgooster
Dreaming spires

Not a college in fact, but a bank in the centre of Cambridge. I really liked the light and shadow and the cold blue sky - felt appropriate to close out November with this.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
December 1st, 2023  
