Feeling prickly by lizgooster
Feeling prickly

I liked the shine on the leaves of this holly tree in a neighbour’s front garden. Looks like the spikes haven’t stopped something having a bit of a nibble in the top left corner!
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Liz Gooster

Susan Wakely ace
The holly looks so good especially with te berries.
December 7th, 2023  
