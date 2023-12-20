Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
344 / 365
Father at Christmas
My dad is visiting for a few days - this morning we visited Anglesey Abbey, a National Trust property. We had a coffee and scone break in the coffee shop, which we both enjoyed.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
344
photos
21
followers
22
following
94% complete
View this month »
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
20th December 2023 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
dad
,
anglesey abbey
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close