Father at Christmas by lizgooster
Father at Christmas

My dad is visiting for a few days - this morning we visited Anglesey Abbey, a National Trust property. We had a coffee and scone break in the coffee shop, which we both enjoyed.
20th December 2023

Liz Gooster

