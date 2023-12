Every cloud ...

It has been a very rainy day so there are lots of puddles. Around sunset, the skies cleared and I saw the clouds reflected on the pavement! It reminded me of when I was doing my Masters research on photo-a-day and wellbeing - a member of the other group who helped me, along with my brilliant 365 Project participants, was well-known for their 'puddle shots'. So this photo is inspired by my conversation with them.