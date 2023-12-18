Sign up
341 / 365
Bauble time
The Grand Arcade in central Cambridge is looking very festive and colourful.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
christmas
,
decorations
,
cambridge
katy
ace
It certainly does look festive, and I love the composition of this photo
December 18th, 2023
