Time for the Hogwarts Express?
Photo 369

Time for the Hogwarts Express?

Today we did another lovely walk, this time taking on views of the Glenfinnan Viaduct. I haven’t actually watched the Harry Potter films but apparently this impressive piece of railway engineering features in them!
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter
