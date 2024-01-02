Previous
In Skyfall country by lizgooster
Photo 368

In Skyfall country

A short but beautiful hike today through Glen Nevis to the stunning Stael Falls. The weather was misty with gentle rain and a very washed out looking sky. Glimpses of snow topped peaks, including Ben Nevis. A wonderful morning.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful countryside.
January 2nd, 2024  
JackieR ace
A beautiful landscape
January 2nd, 2024  
katy ace
Sounds like a wonderful time and I love the composition of this one FAV
January 2nd, 2024  
