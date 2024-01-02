Sign up
Previous
Photo 368
In Skyfall country
A short but beautiful hike today through Glen Nevis to the stunning Stael Falls. The weather was misty with gentle rain and a very washed out looking sky. Glimpses of snow topped peaks, including Ben Nevis. A wonderful morning.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
3
1
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
368
22
26
Photo Details
3
3
1
365
iPhone 15
2nd January 2024 11:30am
Tags
waterfall
scotland
“glen
nevis”
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful countryside.
January 2nd, 2024
JackieR
ace
A beautiful landscape
January 2nd, 2024
katy
ace
Sounds like a wonderful time and I love the composition of this one FAV
January 2nd, 2024
