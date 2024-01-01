Previous
A view to greet the year by lizgooster
Photo 367

A view to greet the year

We arrived at our holiday apartment in Fort William in pitch darkness last night after a very delayed flight and a long journey. A marvellous view awaited us this morning from our front window!
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise