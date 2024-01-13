Previous
Missing teeth by lizgooster
Photo 379

Missing teeth

Took this portrait of Ellie in our local coffee shop this morning. She wanted to ‘change the colour’ so she helped me edit it.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
A cheeky smile.
January 13th, 2024  
