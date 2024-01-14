Previous
London illuminated by lizgooster
London illuminated

Took this from Hungerford Bridge on my annual pilgrimage to the TS Eliot Poetry Prize at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s South Bank.
14th January 2024

Liz Gooster

