Cross your legs by lizgooster
Photo 393

Cross your legs

Really enjoyed watching this moor hen in a local country park this morning. 🦅
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Diana ace
amazing to see the legs crossed like that! Well spotted and captured.
January 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A modest moorhen.
January 27th, 2024  
