Previous
Photo 393
Cross your legs
Really enjoyed watching this moor hen in a local country park this morning. 🦅
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
cambridge
Diana
ace
amazing to see the legs crossed like that! Well spotted and captured.
January 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A modest moorhen.
January 27th, 2024
