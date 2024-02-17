Previous
... or black and white? by lizgooster
... or black and white?

Yesterday's flowers, but in monochrome. Given how much I love the vibrancy of the yellow, I'm surprised how much I like it in b/w too!
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
