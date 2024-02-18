Previous
Soft and spiky by lizgooster
Soft and spiky

Not sure what this plant is - the leaves look almost like rosemary but it doesn’t smell. I like how it’s sprouting both pink and white flowers.
18th February 2024

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Liz Gooster
Susan Wakely ace
This looks like heather.
March 1st, 2024  
