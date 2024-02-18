Sign up
Photo 415
Soft and spiky
Not sure what this plant is - the leaves look almost like rosemary but it doesn’t smell. I like how it’s sprouting both pink and white flowers.
18th February 2024
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
plants
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks like heather.
March 1st, 2024
