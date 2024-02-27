Sign up
Photo 424
Sleeping peacefully
Ellie was actually feeling a bit ill when I took this so it was nice to see her resting peacefully and looking so cosy.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
1
2
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
430
photos
28
followers
26
following
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
20th February 2024 7:35pm
Tags
ellie
katy
ace
I’m sorry she was not feeling well but what a beautiful photo of herFAV
March 8th, 2024
