Orchid flower by lizgooster
Photo 422

Orchid flower

This delicate bloom is on a gorgeous plant our neighbour kindly brought round the other week. I am hopeless at looking after plants but this one is doing OK so far ...
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Dave ace
Beautiful
March 1st, 2024  
