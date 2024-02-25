Previous
Return of the frost by lizgooster
Return of the frost

After some unseasonally mild - and very wet! - weather, we've hd a cold snap this weekend. This plant may well be a weed but its frost-tipped leaves caught my eye in our overgrown garden.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Dave ace
I like how you frame the green with the dead leaves.
February 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely defined shape of your weed by the frost.
February 25th, 2024  
