Water soldiers by lizgooster
Water soldiers

At first glance I thought these were giant snowdrops and was surprised to see them so late. Apparently though, they are water soldiers (or water pineapple)
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Diana ace
A stunning capture with wonderful detail, I love the raindrops in the puddle.
March 17th, 2024  
