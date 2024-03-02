Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 428
Water soldiers
At first glance I thought these were giant snowdrops and was surprised to see them so late. Apparently though, they are water soldiers (or water pineapple)
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
439
photos
29
followers
26
following
120% complete
View this month »
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
10th March 2024 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
abbey”
,
“anglesey
Diana
ace
A stunning capture with wonderful detail, I love the raindrops in the puddle.
March 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close