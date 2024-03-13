Previous
Mother’s Day roses by lizgooster
Mother’s Day roses

Still looking good after quite a few days now. I love having flowers in the house.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer
Susan Wakely ace
They are beautiful.
March 13th, 2024  
