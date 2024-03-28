Previous
Giraffes everywhere! by lizgooster
Photo 452

Giraffes everywhere!

This cool dude is at the railway station. Giraffes are scattered all round Canbridge at the moment. Maybe I will make it a project to capture as many different ones as I can.
Liz Gooster

Susan Wakely ace
Very colourful.
March 28th, 2024  
