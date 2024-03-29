Sign up
Photo 453
Mad as March hares
We did an Easter trail at our most local National Trust property, Anglesey Abbey, today. I think this was number 9 of 10 activities on the trail. We were feeling a bit daft-odil!
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
2
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
453
photos
29
followers
26
following
124% complete
View this month »
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
453
Tags
easter
,
anglesey abbey
JackieR
ace
oh what fun
March 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great fun and the sun was shining.
March 29th, 2024
