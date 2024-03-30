Sign up
Previous
Photo 454
Bookish giraffe
Continuing my giraffe series. An intellectual one today. Not unexpected given it’s standing in the heart of an ancient university city.
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
1
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
454
photos
29
followers
26
following
447
448
449
450
451
452
453
454
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
30th March 2024 10:37am
Tags
giraffe
,
cambridge
,
“street
,
art”
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Really like this one Liz, thank for sharing. Quite unique, and appears to be made or constructed very well.
March 30th, 2024
