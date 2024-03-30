Bookish giraffe

Previous
Continuing my giraffe series. An intellectual one today. Not unexpected given it’s standing in the heart of an ancient university city.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Really like this one Liz, thank for sharing. Quite unique, and appears to be made or constructed very well.
March 30th, 2024  
