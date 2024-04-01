Sign up
Photo 457
April skies
Visiting my family in North Petherton, Somerset. The rain-laden sky made a dramatic backdrop to the local village church.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
spring
,
somerset
,
“april
,
showers”
katy
ace
It is a beautifully dramatic image Liz
April 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A very nice looking church. I am sure that I have been there.
April 2nd, 2024
