Photo 457
The joy of reading
Ellie has always enjoyed practicing her alphabet and reading skills but all of a sudden she has really ‘got it’ and is absolutely loving it. As a passionate reader myself it’s a joy to see 📚
2nd April 2024
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
books
portrait
ellie
Susan Wakely
A joy to watch I am sure.
April 2nd, 2024
Shutterbug
That is precious. Beautiful capture of a new reader.
April 2nd, 2024
