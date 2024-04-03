Previous
Lego giraffe by lizgooster
Photo 460

Lego giraffe

This is a total coincidence - not part of the Cambridge giraffe series, I spotted this one at Legoland! We are here for a couple of days during the school holidays. Lots of queues, quite cold and smattering for rain - but loads of fun!
