Photo 460
Lego giraffe
This is a total coincidence - not part of the Cambridge giraffe series, I spotted this one at Legoland! We are here for a couple of days during the school holidays. Lots of queues, quite cold and smattering for rain - but loads of fun!
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
460
photos
31
followers
28
following
126% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
365
365
iPhone 15
iPhone 15
Taken
3rd April 2024 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
giraffe
,
legoland
