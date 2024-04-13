Previous
These boots are made for growing by lizgooster
These boots are made for growing

While out giraffe spotting I came across this delightful pair of flowering wellies.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Liz Gooster

Susan Wakely ace
Great flowerpot.
April 13th, 2024  
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
On New Square - I’ve seen them too!
April 13th, 2024  
