Previous
Next
Spreading branches by ljmanning
17 / 365

Spreading branches

I thought this old fellow's spreading branches looked like arms.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

LManning

@ljmanning
I’m a complete newbie with very little technical knowledge. I took one black & white film course way back in 2004. I primarily shoot with...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise