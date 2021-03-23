Previous
Finally! by ljmanning
82 / 365

Finally!

It's not actually late, I'm just impatient. The requisite first Crocus of Spring photo.

Warm thanks to everyone for the ongoing visits and comments. 365 is my happy place these days.
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful! I'm a little impatient too. I think things are late this year.
March 24th, 2021  
