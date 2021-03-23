Sign up
Finally!
It's not actually late, I'm just impatient. The requisite first Crocus of Spring photo.
Warm thanks to everyone for the ongoing visits and comments. 365 is my happy place these days.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
garden
,
crocus
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful! I'm a little impatient too. I think things are late this year.
March 24th, 2021
