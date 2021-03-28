Sign up
Skeleton tree and storm clouds
We have had all the weathers today.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
28th March 2021 6:26pm
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
clouds
,
black-white
,
stormy
