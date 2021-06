A local mystery

This most elaborate and unusual lamp post is one of four, located on a street not far from our house. They are on a single block. That block has only one home on it; the rest is green space and side yards. But for some reason, long before we moved here, these lamps were installed. Was there to be some grand development that never came to fruition? Were they a folly of some city councillor? I always wonder, every time I walk by.