178 / 365
Hayfield
The obligatory “hayfield in June” shot that is required of all those living in or near farm country.
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well.
Photo Details
Tags
hay
,
farm
,
grasses
,
bales
,
landscape-39
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
Wow. One of the features of 365 that I adore is that you can see so much of the world - including fantastic pictures of Canada from a number of people there. And generally I always see and appreciate the 'exotic' feel to those photos. This one, however, is quite the opposite - it looks as if it were a photo of rural areas in Poland at this time of year - the vegetation, the colours, the sky.. I love it :)
June 27th, 2021
